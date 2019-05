Carol Dixon with Woodmen of the World Life presented this flag to Wewahitchka Elementary School last week, with history teacher John Huft and a class of his sixth-graders accepting for the school.

Woodmen is one of the largest distributor's of US flags. The organization has donated and presented more than 2.5 million flags to worthy non-profit and community groups. For more information about Woodmen Life or the flag presentation event, contact local representation Dixon at 625-5530.