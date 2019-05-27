Trey Lopez has been fighting from the moment he was born.

Lopez, 13, of Gray, was born with a congenital brain condition called agenesis of the corpus callosum and has faced an uphill battle in his daily life for his entire existence.

Agenesis of the corpus callosum, or ACC, is a rare birth defect in which there is a complete or partial absence of the corpus callosum. It occurs when the corpus callosum, the band of white matter connecting the two hemispheres in the brain, fails to develop normally, typically during pregnancy. Kim Peek, inspiration for the film "Rain Man" and renowned for his savant abilities, was born with agenesis of the corpus callosum.

While he has learned to function, he's had to learn how to do everything he does differently than everyone else.

"Our baby was given to us, they told us what he was diagnosed with and stated that they did not know if he would ever walk, talk or be a functioning member of society," Ashley Lopez, Trey's mom, said. "Trey being the fighter that he is, he has surpassed all of that. He is a bright and determined little man, every day he surprises us."

Due to ACC, Trey has other medical conditions including seizures, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, developmental delay, scoliosis and ADHD. These diagnoses require Trey to take eight different medications every day, three of them to control seizures.

There are no specific medical treatments for callosal disorders, but people with ACC may benefit from a range of therapies, educational support and services.

That's where the community comes in.

In true south Louisiana fashion, there will be a fundraiser including a cook-off, titled Grey for Trey, to raise money for a special opportunity for Trey to get some help.

In June 2020, the National Organization for Disorders of the Corpus Callosum will hold its biennial national conference in Frisco, Texas, to bring together doctors and people with ACC. The benefit seeks to raise money for the family to attend and get Trey the best help available.

"It's like $500 per person just to get in the door (of the conference)," Pitre said. "That's not including flights, hotels or anything like that."

Family friend Samantha Pitre is helping to organize the fundraiser, set for June 30 at the Hercules Pavilion at the Houma Airbase, 120 Clendenning Road.

Pitre and organizers are looking for teams for their cook-off, which is for Anything Over Rice. The deadline for signing up a team is June 23.

Door prizes will be awarded every 30 minutes, there will be a silent auction, 50-50 drawing, raffles and children's activities. There will also be a DJ as well as live music from the bands Low Key and Junior and Sumtin' Sneaky.

Admission to the benefit will be $5.

For information, and for other ways to help, go to facebook.com/GreyforTrey.

