Today is Memorial Day. Unlike many of our holidays, this day is a cause for reflection, gratitude and remembrance rather than celebration.

Although the three-day weekend has gotten confused with travel, cookouts and the unofficial beginning of summer, Memorial Day’s meaning is much more important.

With its beginnings in the years following the bloody Civil War, Memorial Day grew into a national holiday that honors the brave and selfless who died while serving in the military.

While Americans are born with human rights, those rights had to be won from a foreign nation. And many times since, those rights have had to be protected by the military. The people who went off to service to do their duty and keep the rest of us free knew there were dangers in doing so. But they went anyway.

Sadly, some of them never came back. It is those we honor and remember today. It is the people who proudly served when others were unwilling or unable, paying the highest price for the freedoms those left behind and those to come later would enjoy.

These men and women have served all around the globe, willing to fight and sometimes die for words such as freedom and justice – words that have no tradition in some of the places they have fought. While some of those nations posed no direct threat to our country, the cause of freedom is one the U.S. has willingly protected in numerous other places. And our brave service members have fought for that cause wherever it arose and without questioning the need to do so.

In places such as Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, American service members have lost their lives protecting our interests abroad. It is those people’s brave service that is a deterrent to untold numbers of people and nations that would otherwise spread mischief and evil in the world.

So we all owe our appreciation to those who served and who never got to come home. We don’t owe them a cookout or a trip to the beach. We owe them real thanks.

Take a moment today to think about the strength it took for people to sacrifice their lives so that others would live and remain free. That is what this day is about and why we are able to honor their memories.

Editorials represent the opinion of the newspaper, not of any individual.