Students and teachers across Tuscaloosa County have left school for the summer.

The end of the 2018-19 school year marked another year of changes for both Tuscaloosa City Schools and the Tuscaloosa County School System, which included changes in personnel, the start and completion of different projects and both superintendents continuing to carry out their plans for their respective school systems.

Here are a few of the highlights of this past school year:

Tuscaloosa City Schools

• The new Arcadia Elementary School was completed in time for the new school year. The school, which had students from both the former Arcadia school and Northington Elementary this year, was part of a $16.4 million project that encompasses 80,000 square feet and able to hold up to 570 students.

• Northridge Middle School opened its doors for the first time, welcoming students who had come from the former Rock Quarry Middle, University Place Middle and Eastwood Middle. The $29.6 million project covers 134,000 square feet and can hold up to 900 students.

• Verner Elementary and Tuscaloosa Magnet Elementary schools received $20,000 each from the Alabama State Department of Education for showing significant improvement in third-grade reading during the 2017-18 school year. The schools were two of 50 schools from across the state that shared in $1 million earmarked for that purpose.

• The newly renovated Oakdale Elementary School was opened to students. Nearly $8 million was put into updating the building, bringing in additional classrooms and making the space more adaptable to technology.

• The Tuscaloosa City Board of Education began a campaign to raise funds for the school system’s 18 libraries with the goal to raise $1.7 million to bring book circulation up to date.

• Lydia Edwards became the new principal at Paul W. Bryant High School, replacing former principal Linda Harper. Edwards was previously assistant principal at Bryant.

• Woodland Forrest Elementary School was honored by the U.S. Department of Education as a Green Ribbon School for its work in promoting the environment in its curriculum. Woodland Forrest was one of 46 schools from across the country to receive the honor.

• Rock Quarry Elementary School was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education, making it one of nearly 200 schools across the United States to be recognized for its work to close the achievement gap among students and creating a positive environment for learning.

• Ground was broken on the new Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School. Initially planned as a renovation of the former MLK, the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education approved a plan the previous year to build a completely new school there. The $18.2 million building will hold up to 550 students and cover 82,000 square feet.

• Brenda Parker retired from The Alberta School of Performing Arts, ending her 22-year career at the school and more 36 years in both the Tuscaloosa city and county schools. She was one of three principals in the city to have tenure. Amy Tilford was hired as the new principal at the school.

• Tuscaloosa City Schools received a B in the second annual Alabama State Report Card for its school system, climbing from a C during the previous school year.

• LaTanya Williams-Collins was promoted to lead the school system’s STARS Academy and Success Prep. She was formerly assistant principal at Eastwood Middle School.

• For the first time since the Alabama Accountability Act was passed in 2013, Central High School made it off the state’s “failing schools” list. This past school year, Westlawn Middle School was the only school in both the city and county to make it on the list of schools performing in the bottom 6 percent of standardized testing.

• Mike Daria’s contract as superintendent was extended, giving him a bump in pay of $204,455 per year and keeping him on until 2023.

• Eastwood Middle School was one of 10 schools from across the state to receive the 2018 Safe Schools Initiative Award of Excellence from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

• Kyle Ferguson resigned from his job as principal at Northridge High School to become principal at Thomasville High School, where he had formerly taught. Ferguson, who had served at Northridge since 2014, was succeed by James Tygar Evans, who will lead Northridge in the new school year.

Tuscaloosa County School System

• Local developer Stan Pate briefly owned the former Sprayberry Center, a building that had been empty since 2016. Pate would later give the property back to the school system.

• For the first time since 2014, the school system held a series of three community forums to gauge public opinion on different aspects of TCSS. The survey, which was completed by a former employee of the school system, ultimately showed mixed reception in several areas.

• During its budget meeting at Collins-Riverside Middle School, the Tuscaloosa County Board of Education was addressed by many concerned parents about the condition of the school. The school board ultimately allocated several thousand dollars to fix the building’s roof.

• Joe Calvin, a sales manager for Buffalo Rock, was elected to the District 3 seat of the school board during the county’s general election in November. Calvin, who beat former board member Rev. Schmitt Moore, replaced longtime board member Gary Mims, who did not seek re-election this year.

• Ground was broken on the new Sipsey Valley Middle School. The $17.4 million building will have 20 classrooms and hold up to 600 students. The project is set to be completed later this year.

• The new Holt High School was completed, albeit a little after the start of the school year with students and teacher moving into the building in November. The $18 million building covers 114,000 square feet and has been an ongoing project for TCSS since 2013.

• TCSS received a C in the second annual Alabama State Report Card for its school system.

• Brandi Bishop, a 13-year employee of TCSS, died in a car accident in Mississippi in November. Bishop had spent the last four years as an instructional partner at Sipsey Valley Middle School.

• TCSS’ child nutrition program was honored as “K-12 Innovator of the Year” by Food Management magazine.

• Craig Henson, principal at Collins-River Middle School, was removed by the board from the school after a couple of incidents involving a student bringing a gun to campus and another bringing a gun magazine to school. The board later chose Steven Sims, assistant principal at Hillcrest High School, to succeed Henson.

Reach Drew Taylor at drew.taylor@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0204.