It’s alligator mating season in Florida -- and the scaly reptiles are roaming.



A Florida woman was bitten several times by an 8-foot alligator while swimming in a pond on May 25 in Brevard County, Florida Today reported.



Nicole A. Tillman, 26, of Melbourne suffered bites after an alligator attacked her while she was wading in a pond at Fay Lake Wilderness Park.



Shortly after the incident, a gator trapper contracted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Center removed the alligator from the scene, officials said.



Chad Weber, a spokesman for FWC, said serious injuries caused by alligator bites are rare in Florida.



Tillman was flown on a medical helicopter for treatment and is in recovery.



