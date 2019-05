The Hollywood 16 multiplex continues its Flashback Cinema series with the 1978 musical “Grease” on Wednesday.

The movie, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, will be shown at 2 and 7 p.m. at Hollywood 16, 4250 Old Greensboro Road. Matinee prices will be $10 general, $9 seniors and children; evening shows will be $12 general, $9 seniors and children.

The series resumes Sunday with showings of "Ferris Beuller's Day Off" at 2 and 7 p.m. For more, see www.cobbtheatres.com.