Six Gulf County High School graduates were surprised at graduation with the presentation of a new $2,000 Achievement Scholarships from the Gulf Coast State College Foundation. Achievement Scholarship award recipients at Port St. Joe High School were Hannah Graziano, Jasmine Hayes, and Kyndell Moore. At Wewahitchka High School the recipients were Jaylen Derosier, Amanda Helson, and Rayanna Penix. These first-time scholarships are part of Foundation President Joe Hamner and Executive Director Margie Mazur’s initiative to encourage more Gulf County students to attend Gulf Coast State College. Mr. Hamner said, “We want to do more to assist the students in Gulf County and these Achievement Scholarships are a good start”.

The scholarships were presented at the respective graduation ceremonies by Jim McKnight, Chairman of the Gulf Coast State College Board of Trustees.