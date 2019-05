The St. Joseph Bay Chapter of NSDAR held its 2019 Picnic on May 22 at Veterans Park in Beacon Hill. They met at 11 a.m. with 11 Members present. The Fellowship was enjoyed by all.

A Memorial for the four Members who passed during this year was coordinated by the Chaplain, Mazie Stone, with eulogies given by Colleen Burlingame for Valerie Marcus, Fran Walters for Shirley Kinsey, Paula Boone for Elizabeth Stokoe, and Mabel Hodges for Lynn Wells.

Next meeting will be Sept. 25 with location TBA.