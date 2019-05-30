Dr. James L. Anderson passed away peacefully and suddenly on Sunday, May 19, 2019, with his beloved wife of 50 years, Geri, and dear friends at his side. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, sons Robert and Turk, and sister, Marianne Wilkinson. Jim grew up in Lawrence, Kansas where he received his B.A. and M.A. at the University of Kansas. He was also a Thomas Jefferson Scholar at the University of Virginia where he received his PhD. Jim spent 35 years as a history professor at the University of Georgia where he was voted by students as “Outstanding Honors Professor” multiple times. He was also included in “Marquis Who’s Who in America,” served as president of the Gulf Coast Community College Foundation Board and the Lions Club, and was a dedicated leader of the Outback Bible Study Group. He was an optimistic and humble gentleman who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

The Celebration of Life service and reception will be held at Trinity Church in Apalachicola, Florida on Thursday, June 6 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made to Trinity Church charities or the Gulf Coast Community College Foundation.