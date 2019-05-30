The Family Hurricane Art classes are a way for children and their families to explore events related to Hurricane Michael using art as a tool for creative expression. The first session held May 25 used materials associated with the storm to create art journals that children and their families can use to express their feelings about what happened during the storm. There are three more Saturdays scheduled in June for families to participate in these sessions. Art is a way for kids to express their feelings and thoughts about what they experienced during the hurricane.

The sessions run from 1-3 p.m. ET and are free of charge. These events will be held at the Joe Center for the Arts at 201 Reid Ave. in downtown Port St. Joe. Come and have some fun with your kids. These are the topics that will be explored in the upcoming classes:

June 1 – Map Out Your Heart: Create a poster based on what we still have in our lives to rely on to bring us love and happiness.

June 8 – Design a Medal of Honor: Create a medal for someone who has helped you or made you feel better.

June 15 – To be announced: something fun and exciting.

Come see the new Joe Center for the Arts and participate in these activities that the whole family can enjoy and share.

The Joe is a 501.c.3 community art center whose mission is to educate, exhibit, partner and inspire through the Arts.