The deadline for submitting entries to the next exhibit at The Joe Center for the Arts has been extended to Saturday.

The Joe Center for the Arts is a new community-based art center with a mission to educate, exhibit, partner and inspire through the arts.

The Forgotten Coast, situated on the Gulf of Mexico, with its sandy dunes, salt marshes, pine flatwoods and freshwater swamps, offers a diverse habitat for all manner of fish and birds. It is a paradise to both fishermen and birders.

The Joe is seeking artwork that captures the vibrant spirit, the beauty, the diversity and the detail of our finned and feathered friends for its “Fins and Feathers” exhibit.

All media is welcome, including 2-Dimensional, 3-Dimensional, photography, etc.

The juror will be Janis Galbraith Fitch, an oil painter, originally from New Jersey and Pennsylvania, who now makes her home in Mexico Beach.

The submission deadline for “Fins and Feathers” is June 1; drop-off work will be Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22.

The “Fins and Feathers” exhibit will run June 28 – Aug. 16.

Direct correspondence to 2019 Fins and Feathers Exhibit, The Joe Center for the Arts, 201 Reid Ave., Port St. Joe 32456

Direct other inquiries to Leslie Wentzell, 227-5741 or email Leslie @ ArteryStudio.com or @TheJoeCenter.org

Information to sign up is on our website: www.TheJoeCenter.org.