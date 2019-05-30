Gag grouper will open for recreational harvest in most state Gulf of Mexico waters and all federal Gulf waters June 1, and will remain open through Dec. 31.

Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson counties opened April 1, will remain open through June 30, and will reopen Sept. 1-Dec. 31. Monroe County follows the Atlantic state season and opened May 1.

Gulf state waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles. Federal waters begin where state waters end and extend to 200 nautical miles.

The minimum size limit for gag grouper is 24 inches total length, and the daily bag limit is two fish per person within the four grouper per person aggregate limit.

If you plan to fish for gag grouper in Gulf state or federal waters (excluding Monroe County) from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal is required). To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations” and “Gulf Reef Fish Survey” under “Reef Fish” tab. Sign up today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

State for-hire operators that do not have a federal reef fish permit and plan to target gag in Gulf state waters (excluding Monroe County) must have the State Gulf Reef Fish Charter designationon their license. Learn more at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish,” “Snapper,” and “Frequently Asked Questions.” Sign up at no cost by going to your local tax collector’s office.

Learn more about grouper at MyFWC.com/Fishing by clicking on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and “Groupers.”