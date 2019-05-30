GADSDEN PUBLIC LIBRARY

MAIN BRANCH

Phone number:

256-549-4699

• 10 a.m. Thursday, Children’s Department; Story Time; “Day at the Beach,” Amy Krouse Rosenthal; ext. 2118

• 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Fiction Department; Chessmasters; all skill levels, beginner to pro; ext. 2120

• 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Brunch with Books; “Over the Frence,” Mary Monroe; LaShunda at 256-549-4691 or Tallulah 256-549-4699

• 10 a.m.. Monday, Children’s Department; Cosmic Kids Yoga; ext. 2118

• 1 p.m. Monday, Teen Zone; helping hands volunteer activities; ext. 2122 or nicole@gadsdenlibrary.org

• 3:30 p.m. Monday, Children’s Department; Lego Club; ages 1-12; Legos provided, donations welcome; ext. 2118

• 9:30 a.m.. Tuesday, Children’s Department; GPL Kid’s Code Camp; line coding with Ozobots; ext. 2118

• 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Tuesday and Wednesday, Computer Classroom; Computer Basics for Beginners; two-day class; limited to 12, reservations required; $5 refundable deposit; free and clear library card required; ext. 2119

• 1 p.m. Tuesday, Teen Zone; Tech Tuesday; ext. 2122 or nicole@gadsdenlibrary.org

• 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Children’s Department; GPL Grows Nature Club; P.L.A.N.T. basics; ext. 2118

• 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lena Martin Room; Who’s Who in 200 Years of Alabama History; ext. 2107

• 10 a.m. Wednesday, Children’s Department; Little Movers Baby Story Time; ext. 2118

• 1 p.m. Wednesday, Teen Zone; STEAM activities; ext. 2122 or nicole@gadsdenlibrary.org

• 10 a.m. June 6, Children’s Department; Story Time; “Crash, Splash, Moo!” Bob Shea; ext. 2118

• 1 p.m. June 6, Teen Zone; Teen Crafternoon; ext. 2122 or nicole@gadsdenlibrary.org

HOYT WARSHAM ALABAMA CITY BRANCH

Phone number:

256-549-4688

• 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Beginning Crochet and Knitting

• 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Stitching Time; all kinds of stitching pastimes; beginners welcome

EAST GADSDEN BRANCH

Phone number:

256-549-4691

• Noon Friday, Color and Calm Down for adults; coloring pages, crayons, markers and colored pencils provided

• 3:30 p.m. Monday, Learn to Coupon

• 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Tiny Tot Time; “Rainbow Fish,” Marcus Pfister

• 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sewing School; all ages; seats limited, registration required; sewing machine available, participants must bring patterns, material, supplies

• 10 a.m. June 6, Summer Reading Program; make international and galaxy-inspired coasters

ATTALLA PUBLIC LIBRARY

Phone number:

256-538-9266

• 10 a.m. Wednesday, Summer Reading Program; Yarbrough’s Live Reptiles

• 10 a.m. to noon, second Tuesday of each month, Back to the Future tech tips for seniors

• Noon, third Thursday of each month, Readers and Writers Club, conference room

GLENCOE PUBLIC LIBRARY

Phone number:

256-459-4285

• Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays

• 1 p.m. fourth Thursday each month, Book Club meeting

• The library now has access to Ancestry

HOKES BLUFF (RUFUS FLOYD) PUBLIC LIBRARY

Phone number:

256-492-9846

• 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jane Mitchell, author of “You Can’t Ride This Train”

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Movie Night; “Mary Poppins Returns”

• 10 a.m. Monday, Scavenger Hunt and Story Time

• 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 6, “Blast Off to Huntsville”; Huntsville’s contributions to space exploration examined; snacks, stories and an activity included

• Volunteers willing to lead a book club, help out with programs around the library or start hobby clubs to be hosted in its auditorium are needed. Anyone interested in helping is asked to call and ask for Alexandria Sims. Inquiries also may be emailed to hbcpl@hokesblufflibrary.org.

• The library now has free access to FOLD 3 as well as Ancestry and Heritage Quest. Come and research your ancestry for free.

• The library is looking for volunteers to start a “Yarnies” club. The club would meet at the library once a month or more and work together on crocheting and knitting projects. Call the library and ask for Alexandria Sims for more information.

JERRY B. JONES RESEARCH LIBRARY

Phone number:

256-613-6844

• Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays

Come research local, state and Southeastern history. Includes historical books, vertical files, county record books, genealogical holdings, maps, and several local photographic collections. Library also has access to Ancestry and Newspapers.com. The library also digitizes old photos, slides, and oversize books, posters, or maps. Located in the Elliott Community Center, 2829 W. Meighan Blvd. Email: EtowahHistory@gmail.com

NICHOLS MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Phone number:

256-613-6844

• Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays

The library contains genealogical information and family files from all areas of Alabama, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and other states. The library has a large collection of all Military records and Native American research books. Every Thursday at 9:00 am there is a Discussion Group lead by John McFarland on various subjects. He will begin covering the counties that make up what is now Etowah County. Anyone interested is invited to attend. For additional information email neagslib@comcast.net or call 256-677-3144 or 256-504-4499.

RAINBOW CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Phone number:

256-442-8477

• Noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Adult Knitting Group

• 1 p.m. (ages 6 and under) and 2:30 p.m. (ages 7-12) Wednesday, Summer Reading Program; Didgeridoo Down Under presents “Didgeridoo Space Adventure”

• 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays each month, Lego Club; ages 4 and up; Legos provided, donations welcome

SARDIS CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Phone number:

256-593-5634

• Hours, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays

• 10 a.m. Thursdays, Pre-School Story/Activity Time

SOUTHSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY

Phone number:

256-442-6217

• Hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to noon Friday

• 11 a.m. Friday, Book Club; “The Light Over London,” Julia Kelly

• 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Summer Reading Program; Tennessee Aquarium presents “Insects All Around Us”

• 9 a.m. to noon June 7, Jewelry Class; make a bead station necklace

WESTSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY

Phone number:

205-589-6699

• Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays

• 2 p.m. Monday, Pre-School Story Time

• 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Friday in June, beginning June 7, summer reading program

Submit items by noon Mondays for In the Stacks, a listing of events taking place at area libraries. Email items to gadsdenfeatures@yahoo.com.