The Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School baseball team will host "Movie Night at Centennial Field" Friday at the high school baseball field.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. ET and admission is $5.

There will be inflatables in the outfield for kids and concessions will be sold.

The movie, “Despicable Me” will show at 9 p.m. ET.

Bring your chairs and your blankets.

All proceeds benefit the Tiger Shark baseball program.