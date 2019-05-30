The St. Joe Community Foundation has awarded a grant of $2,652 to The Joe Center for the Arts. April Wilkes, Executive Director of the Foundation, presented the check on May 22 to members of the board. The funds from this grant will be used to enhance classes designed for families and kids to participate in art-related activities. The grant allows the purchase of materials for four Family Hurricane Art classes and seven Family Art Classes to be held during the Fins & Feathers summer show.

The Joe is a community art center whose mission is to educate, exhibit, partner and inspire through the Arts.