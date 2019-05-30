Want to try your hand at Florida fishing? License-free saltwater fishing weekend is Saturday and Sunday, and license-free freshwater fishing weekend is June 8 and 9. During these weekends, a fishing license is not required for Florida residents or visitors. License-free weekends provide an excellent opportunity for non-licensed recreational anglers to experience fishing.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting these four license-free fishing days near National Fishing and Boating Week, a national celebration of fishing and boating. The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation’s www.TakeMeFishing.org website offers information on events sponsored by businesses and communities during National Fishing and Boating Week, as well as fishing sites, recreational species identification and fishing tips.

These free fishing weekends are a part of the eight license-free fishing days the FWC offers each year. All bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions apply on these dates. Catch a Florida Memory or a TrophyCatch and experience the Fishing Capital of the World firsthand. To learn more about license-free fishing days, visit MyFWC.com/License. For fishing tips visitMyFWC.com/Fishing.