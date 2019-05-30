TALLAHASSEE-- Colby Gay, of Wewahitchka, was named to the Spring 2019 President's List at Tallahassee Community College.

Gay was among more than 700 students named to the President's List. To qualify, students must earn a semester grade point average of 4.0

Tallahassee Community College is consistently ranked as one of the top community colleges in the nation. Every semester, thousands of students choose TCC as the next step in their education journey. Offering an Associate in Arts degree for transfer to a state university in multiple tracks, as well as over 70 different degree and certificate programs that encompass a variety of fields, TCC has a wide range of educational pathways for students from all walks of life.