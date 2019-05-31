Some days, Lucille Hardrick feels her age.

Other days, the Tuscaloosa resident says she feels even older. Her eyesight is not as good as it once was, she is missing a couple of fingers on her left hand from a childhood accident and it takes a little longer to get around her West End house, the same one she has lived in for more than 40 years.

"I feel 200 years old sometimes," Hardrick said, laughing.

On Saturday, she will celebrate her 100th birthday with her family. Looking back, Hardrick is happy with the way her life is now.

"I’m happy because I’m in my right mind," said Hardrick, who was still able to drive a car up unitl a couple of years ago before she decided to stop. "That’s what makes me happy."

Hardrick grew up in Hale County’s Cypress community as one of seven children on a farm that included land other family members lived on. She remembers the smell of kerosene in each room of the house, the only light in a home with no electricity.

"We didn’t have a lot," she said.

Hardrick later lived with relatives in Bessemer and Tuscaloosa. Upon graduating from the former Industrial High School in the 1930s, she was the first person in her family to graduate from high school.

After graduating from Stillman College, Hardrick took up work as a school teacher, spending most of her career in different Moundville schools before she retired in 1976.

"I just enjoyed showing folks what to do and how to do it," she said.

These days, Hardrick keeps a pretty regimented schedule, waking up every day at 7 a.m. to take her medicine, then fixing breakfast and working several hours in the garden.

"It reminds me a lot of working on the farm," she said.

While she agrees keeping active is a crucial part of a healthier lifestyle, Hardrick can’t quite put her finger on why she has been able to live so long. She ultimately chalks up part of it to the way she carries herself in the world.

"I go by the golden rule," she said. "I try to treat people the way I want to be treated."

Hardrick’s son, Willis, said he is so proud to see his mother reach such a milestone, not just for herself, but for the family.

"I’m just so proud she was able to move and enjoy herself," Willis said.

If there is one thing Willis takes away from his mother’s example, it is how frugal she is. She saved every penny she could.

"My momma has not had a bill or anything on credit since 1968," he said.

Hardrick’s daughter, Shirley, said her mother is still very much involved in the community.

"Everyone comes to her to ask about their family histories," she said.

Looking back on her life, Hardrick believes the world is a much better place now than it was when she was growing up.

"I never dreamed I would be able to see everything I have seen," she said.

