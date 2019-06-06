Hurricane season is underway and continues through the end of November. As Floridians, we know all too well we face the possibility of hurricanes and other damaging storms each year. It’s important to plan for the threat of a severe storm.

Ray Bodrey, Gulf County Extension Director, will present a lecture on storm preparedness 12-1 p.m. ET today at the Port St. Joe Public Library.

Bodrey will also make his presentation 12-1 p.m. CT June 27 at the Wewahitchka Public Library.

These are free events.

For more information, contact the Port St. Joe Library (229-8879) or the Wewahitchka branch (639-2419.