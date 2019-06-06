During a special meeting last week, the Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved issuing a burn ban for the county.

The ban, under a local state of emergency, is set to expire today providing the county has received a measurable amount of rainfall.

County administrator Michael Hammond was also given the authority to extend the local state of emergency and burn ban for additional seven days if measurable rain has not fallen.

Although the county did receive some rainfall over the weekend, it has experienced a prolonged dry spell.

Combined with the debris and wood already on the ground due to Hurricane Michael, the conditions are ripe for fire.

The Florida Forest Service stopped issuing burn permits two weeks ago.

The ban covers all burning except charcoal grills, Hammond said.

Clifford Sims Day

In honor of the county’s lone recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor, the BOCC approved a resolution naming June 18 of each year as Clifford C. Sims Day.

Sims was born on June 18, 1942.

Sims was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroics in Vietnam, falling on an explosive device to save the men in his platoon during a period of heavy fighting.

Humane Society

Commissioners requested Gatlin Ives, the new shelter director at the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society, appear at a future meeting to discuss issues raised in an email Ives sent to commissioners and Hammond.

Commissioners as well as Hammond took exception to the tone of the missive, which largely dwelt on issues with the county’s animal control officer.

With budget process set to begin this month, Hammond said he was of a mind to recommend ending the $50,000 per year the humane society receives from the county.

Commissioner Sandy Quinn, Jr. asked that before taking any action Ives appear before commissioners for a discussion.