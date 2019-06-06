Early voting begins Saturday in the race to fill the District 7 seat in the Florida House of Representatives.

Port St. Joe native Jason Shoaf, an easy winner in the four-way Republican primary, is facing Democrat Ryan Terrell, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary in the district that spans over nearly a dozen North Florida counties.

The seat became vacant after Halsey Beshears was tapped by Gov. Ron DeSantis to head the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Early voting will begin Saturday and continue through the following Saturday, June 15.

Monday through Friday, voting hours are 7:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. CT) until 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. CT).

On the two Saturdays, voting will take place 8 a.m. ET (7 a.m. CT) until 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. CT).

And on the lone Sunday, voting will be held 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT) until 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. CT).

Early voting and Election Day voting June 18 will be held at the county’s two “super centers,” the Supervisor of Elections Office at 401 Long Ave. in Port St. Joe and the Wewahitchka Public Library at 314 2nd Street.

Voters may vote at either center.

Election Day hours at those locations will be 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. ET (6 a.m. until 6 p.m. CT).