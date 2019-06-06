It’s that time of year again! The Florida Turfgrass Association (FTGA) and UF/IFAS Extension have teamed up to present The Statewide CEU Round-Up. This program is designed to allow pesticide license holders to earn up to six CEUs. The program is streamed online at participating extension offices around the state and will be held 7:30 a.m. until3 p.m. CT on June 26 at the Gulf County Extension Office at 232 E. Lake Ave. in Wewahitchka.

Participating Panhandle Extension Offices Include: Gulf, Leon and Walton.

Agenda

7:30-8 Introduction

8:00-8:50 Tank Mixing to Sidestep Disasters - Dr. Fred Fishel

9-9:50 Updates on Insect Management in the Landscape - Dr. Adam Dale

10-10:50 Organic Amendments, Biostimulants, Root-Enhancers, Etc.

as Tools for Nematode Management - Dr. Billy Crow

11-12 Lunch provided by UF/IFAS Extension Office

12-12:50 Crested Floatingheart and Related Species in Florida - Dr. Lyn Gettys

1-1:50 Pesticide Spill Management and Cleanup - Paul Mitola

2-2:50 Native Wetland Plants in Florida - Dr. Lyn Gettys

2:50-3 CEU Distribution by UF/IFAS Extension Office

Pricing Information:

Valid Until 6/14/19 Effective 6/15/2019

UF/IFAS Employee $15 $25

Municipal Employee $30 $45

Industry Professional $50 $75

*Registration closes on June 24

Register online at https://www.ftga.org/page/CEURoundUp

UF/IFAS Extension is an Equal Opportunity Institution.