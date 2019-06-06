It’s officially hurricane season in Florida, and today, we hear about The Great Okeechobee Hurricane of 1928. Welcome to Florida Time, a weekly column about Florida history.

Readers: Last week we told you about the 1926 storm, one of the four most profound hurricanes to strike Florida in the 20th century. Three of them hit within a nine-year span.

Today, we look at the storm we will argue is quite possibly the most under-reported natural disaster in U.S. history. It’s of special interest to this writer, and even sparked a book, “Black Cloud.” It likely killed 3,000 Floridians, making it perhaps the second most prolific killer storm in U.S. history, behind only the 1900 Galveston storm which killed 6,000 to 12,000 and perhaps 2017’s Maria in Puerto Rico.

All but a few dozen of the deaths are believed to have occurred at the county’s rural western end with a population of only about 8,000. Everyone knew someone who died.

The Sept. 16, 1928, hurricane might also have also accounted for the most deaths of black people in a single day in U.S. history. One has to wonder: Had the storm drowned 3,000 white businessmen in downtown West Palm Beach, or smashed a black-tie affair on ritzy Palm Beach, instead of killing mostly black migrant workers from the Caribbean, might it have received more attention over the years?

The giant dike that surrounds Lake Okeechobee is there because of the 1928 storm.

When the Everglades were first drained in the early 1900s and farmers started setting up around the lake, they quickly complained that it oozed out into their croplands. Authorities created a berm made just of muck. It was about six feet high and didn’t surround the entire lake. And when the storm came, the berm might as well have been made of paper.

Forecasters had insisted the storm would curve away from Florida. By the time they changed their position, it was too late. But arguments that the flawed forecast led to more deaths fail to account for the fact that most people never heard it. There was no TV yet. Radios were a luxury. And newspapers -- as is the case even now, at least in print – were as much as 12 hours behind.

And even those who got the warning had few options. The only roads out of the towns on the southeast corner were north along the lake or back to the east coast. And that presumes you had a car, which few did in 1928 – especially migrant workers.

South Florida, and the nation, learned from the storm. Building codes were rethought. The American Red Cross, in only the second major response in its history, swooped into South Florida to help people rebuild their lives. State and federal governments were criticized for a slow response and promised to do better, but reviews of responses in ensuing storms continued to be mixed, right up to, and including, Andrew in 1992.

State and national leaders also realized how futile their low berm had been. Their options were to abandon the entire or try to manage the big lake. Naturally, they chose the latter.

After the storm, 674 of the black victims were placed in a mass grave in the black section of West Palm Beach. Specifically, in a field surrounded by a chain-link fence. For some three-quarters of a century, it stood unmarked and forgotten until the city eventually bought the site and created a park and monument.

The greatest single lesson of the 1928 storm might be this: While people focus on winds and missiles, and maybe a storm surge from the ocean, the greatest deaths in a Florida hurricane, came from freshwater flooding by a large margin. Forecasters say it again and again: It’s not the wind. It’s the water, the water, the water.

