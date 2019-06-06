SOUTHPORT – The Florida Forest Service is proud to announce Jeff Johnson’s promotion to the Senior Forester position in Bay and Gulf counties.

Johnson is originally from Chesapeake, Virginia. His personal life experiences led him to an interest in natural resource conservation. As a result, Johnson earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry/Wildlife in 2106 from Ohio State University.

Johnson began his professional forestry career with the Florida Forest Service shortly after graduation. He worked a brief time with the State’s Inventory Analysis Program before moving into the Forester position on Point Washington State Forest in Walton County. These experiences have provided him a wealth of technical forestry experience.

The Florida Forest Service provides various forest management services to all landowners ranging from large timberland properties to single urban tree settings. These services include technical information on available grant programs, forest health diagnosis, wildlife habitat improvement and timber production recommendations. Johnson remains eager to assist local landowners and develop his professional forestry skills.

Johnson welcomes anyone in the Bay or Gulf county areas to visit or call with questions. His office is currently located in Pine Log State Forest 5583-A Longleaf Road Ebro, Fla 32409. He can be reached at (850) 691-0809 or Jeffrey.Johnson15@FreshFromFlorida.com

The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FloridaForestService.com.