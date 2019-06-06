Two Sacred Heart Medical Group providers in Gulf County and one in Franklin County have been recognized by Professional Research Consultants (PRC) for their outstanding performance in 2018.

PRC is a nationally known healthcare marketing research company. These awards are based on information gathered by PRC through confidential surveys of patients regarding their perceptions of the care they received from healthcare providers.

Dr. Rachel Bixler, a family medicine physician, Dr. Glenn McAlpin, general surgeon, and Angela Castaneda, nurse practitioner, have been honored with the company’s 5-Star Awards. Dr. Bixler and Dr. McAlpin are connected to Sacred Heart Medical Group offices in Port St. Joe, while Castaneda is employed by Sacred Heart Medical Group in Apalachicola.

This award recognizes physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants with a 90th-percentile or higher ranking based on the percentage of patients in the company’s national database who rate the provider as “excellent.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment with one of these physicians, visit https://healthcare.ascension.org/ or call 850-416-2337.