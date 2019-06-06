Justin Adam Barrier, age 22, of Wewahitchka, FL passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Lakeland, FL. Justin was born on February 11, 1997 in Panama City, FL to Tripp Barrier and Sharon (Thibodaux) Barrier and had lived in Wewahitchka most of his life. He was 2015 graduate of Wewahitchka High School where he was Salutatorian of his class. Justin was attending Florida Polytechnic University where he will be receiving a posthumous Bachelors degree in computer engineering with an emphasis on Digital Logic Design. He loved going to car and motorcycle meets, working with computers, reading, woodworking and truly loved his family. He was of the Christian Faith. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.

Survivors include: parents, Sharon and Tripp Barrier of Wewahitchka, FL; paternal grandmother, Anne Barrier of Port St. Joe, FL; maternal grandmother, Hazel Thibodaux of Thibodaux, LA; Godfather, Uncle Tyler Thibodaux of Thibodaux, LA; Godmother, Aunt Gail Thibodaux and husband, Rick of Thibodaux, LA; aunt, Janet Becnel and husband, Jimbo of Thibodaux, LA; uncles, Leonard Thibodaux of Rockledge, FL, James Thibodaux and wife, Betty of Thibodaux, LA and Sonny Parker of Summit, MS; and numerous cousins.

He is preceded in death by grandparents, Whitfield Wade Barrier, Jr and Leonard Joseph Thibodaux, Sr.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. (CDT) at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in Wewahitchka, FL with Reverend Joey Smith and Reverend Mike Dunn officiating. Interment followed in Buckhorn Cemetery in Wewahitchka, FL. The family received friends Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. (CDT) at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church. There was be reserved seating area assigned for all of Justin’s classmates and teachers located behind the active pallbearers. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.