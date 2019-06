Mrs. Layla Jean Adkison, 92, of Port St. Joe, FL, died June 1, 2019.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. EST, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Faith Christian Church in Port St. Joe. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. EST prior to the service.

Arrangements are by Southerland Family Funeral Home.