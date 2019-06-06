This week, June 2-8, is National Garden Week. National Garden Week celebrates one of our most popular hobbies, gardening. Gardening is growing in popularity as more people become interested in growing their own herbs, vegetables and fruits. Young and old alike can experience the joy of planting a garden. In celebration of National Garden Week the Port St. Joe Garden Club is designing flower arrangements to share with the community. So as you go about your busy week remember to stop and appreciate the gardens around you and keep an eye out for the flower designs in various businesses around town. Happy National Garden Week!