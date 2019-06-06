Beneath the Cape San Blas Lighthouse on Monday, the United Way of Northwest Florida formally presented checks totaling $30,000 to representatives from several local non-profit organizations.

The dollars come from donations to the Hurricane Michael Relief Fund and were a portion of $531,000 distributed by the United Way during the third phase of funding.

The non-profit organizations receiving funding included the Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team, the Early Learning Coalition of NWFL, Gulf County ARC, North Florida Child Development and the Panama City Rescue Mission which maintains a satellite office in the county.

The agencies were selected for funding after a committee of local volunteers reviewed eight applications in late May.

To date, the Hurricane Michael Relief Fund has collected more than $1 million and distributed 100 percent of those funds to agencies in six Northwest Florida counties since Michael made landfall last October.

The funds raised support recovery efforts by local nonprofit organizations.

As funds become available, an additional phase of funding will be planned later this year.

Anyone can contribute to the Hurricane Michael Relief Fund by texting 850strong to 41444.