Wewahitchka Veteran’s Park (coming soon)

The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club is partnering with the City of Wewahitchka to establish a Veteran’s Park to honor our veteran’s. We are selling 4x8 bricks with branch of service emblem, rank, and veteran’s name for $56. These pavers will be placed around two monuments as well as the United States of America flag and all service flags in their perspective order. This site is located at 169 HWY 71 N, in front of Lake Alice Park. A simulated photo will be published at a later date. Donations would be greatly appreciated. Call any GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club member to place an order. For more information contact Carolyn Watson at 850-340-1940.

Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day is a campaign with the mission to end child poverty by funding programs that keep children safe, healthy, and educated. People came together to laugh and have fun, all while raising life-changing cash for the children that need it the most. Since the Red Nose campaign’s debut in 2015, they have raised over $150 million and have positively impacted over 16 million children in America, and around the world. The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club had members wear their Red Noses in support of this campaign. Proceeds from the noses purchased at Walgreen’s went towards this mission. Next year we would love to include our community and all wear Red Noses to show support in this campaign.

GFWC Wewahitchka scholarship awards

The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club gave 3 scholarships to deserving Wewahitchka High School Seniors: Maggie Miller-$1,000, Madison Hall- $1,000 and Taylor Roberts-$500. We congratulate these outstanding students.

If you would like to learn more about all the exciting programs and projects we do in support of our community and more, visit our Face book page, GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club and join us at our regular monthly meeting, the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. CT at the Glad Tidings Church Fellowship Hall in Wewahitchka. Our next meeting is 6 p.m. CT Tuesday, Aug. 13. Hope to see you there!