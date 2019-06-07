Recently in this column, I mentioned that in an attempt to reduce our workload, Oscar and I have removed several plants and planting beds from our landscape. Many of our remaining plants are natives that thrive in this area, and others are plants that are tough enough to survive without a great deal of pampering.

A few years ago, on one side of an arbor that we installed at the bottom entrance to the slope garden, I planted a clematis that presents large, lovely, lavender blossoms. The following year, on the other side of the arbor, I planted another clematis that produces smaller purple flowers. The plants are tough and mostly carefree.

Both clematises were planted in the spring, in full sun, in nutritious, slightly alkaline, well-drained soil. Handling the plants gently, we dug each hole twice the width of its root ball and placed each one in the planting hole so that the top of the root ball was level with the ground. I sprinkled on a bit of slow-release fertilizer and worked the granules into the soil, watered the plants well and continued to water each clematis on a regular basis until both became well established.

Once each season, in early spring, I feed each clematis with a slow-release, all-purpose fertilizer. I seldom prune the plants except to deadhead spent blossoms and to eliminate dead or damaged stems. Both of my plants bloom in early spring, so if any pruning is necessary, I prune right after blooming ceases. (On the other hand, a clematis that blooms during the summer flowers on new wood, so that clematis should be pruned in very early spring, bringing the plant down to about 18 inches.)

The lovely, purple-blossomed clematis vine stretches and winds its way over the top of the small arbor. The lavender-flowering clematis is a much slower climber. The arbor will be quite lovely when each plant climbs the arbor on both sides and the two meet and intertwine in the middle, displaying a mixture of lavender and purple flowers that cover the arbor. Maybe that will happen by next spring. We have had an ample supply of rain this spring; therefore, we have not applied water to any of our flowering plants, and we have had an array of blossoms all over the hill.

