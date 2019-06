The Brookwood softball team came close to reaching the Class 6A championship game this past season, falling in the semifinals in May to eventual champion Buckhorn.

The good news is the Panthers have a strong core group returning next season, including third baseman Brianna Short, who was named to the Class 6A All-State team.

Short hit 12 home runs with 55 RBIs on 64 hits. She hit .470 with 12 doubles, five triples, socred 46 runs and stole 20 bases in helping Brookwood to a 38-13 season.

"There is certainly no one more deserving," Brookwood coach Christopher Reeves said of Short. "She is someone who has worked hard this season, and she been consistent all year. She caught fire (late in the season) and stepped up for us, even hitting a walk-off home run to advance us to the area championship. She is a great player and great person."

Holy Spirit freshman Olivia Watkins was a first-team All-State pick in Class 1A. She helped the Saints reach the Class 1A state tournament. Watkins, who plays first base for the Saints, hit .472 with 34 hits, 40 runs, 23 RBIs with seven triples.

"She is one of those great succes stories you like to talk about," Holy Spirit coach Jeff Laubenthal said. "She really put in the time and dedicated herself this season with her swing. She changed her swing, shortened it and was more aggresvie this year. She can play any position. She caught for us, played first base, right field, you name it."

In Class 3A, Winfield senior infielder Andrea Harbin was a first-team member. She hit .566 with 81 hits, 58 RBIs and 13 home runs. She stole 33 bases and scored 70 runs.

In AISA, Pickens Academy's Shelby Lowe was named the Pitcher of the Year. She led the Pirates to the state tournament in Montgomery. She had a 19-4 record with 0.14 ERA and 336 strikeouts. She threw 16 shutouts with six no-hitters and allowed just 12 runs (three earned) in 150 innings and just six walks.

Marengo Academy's Trinity Wilkinson earned first-team honors as well. She hit .446 with 42 RBIs, 10 home runs and 46 runs and 60 hits. The Longhorns finished runner-up in the AISA Class A state tournament.

Several players from the West Alabama area earned second-team or honorable mention honors.

In Class 6A, Brookwood junior outfielder Felicity Frame and senior pitcher Kamryn Murdock were second-team picks. Also, Hillcrest junior DH Gracie Vanderford and senior outfielder Jaida Choice were honorable mention.

In Class 4A, American Christian Academy had two second-team picks in junior infielder Katherine Grill and junior pitcher Halle Payne.

Madalynn Langham, a senior infielder for Hale County, was selected second-team in Class 3A, and catcher Abby Stephens of Lamar County was honorable mention.

In Class 2A, Sulligent infielder Laura Leigh Wheeler was honorable mention.

In Class 1A, Holy Spirit's Alyssa Faircloch, an eighth-grader, was a second-team choice at pitcher, Berry senior infielder Bailey Thomas was second team and South Lamar sophomore infielder Nealy McManus was honorable mention.

In AISA, Tuscaloosa Academy utility player Emma Price was a second-team selection. Pickens Academy's MacKenzie McCool and Mary Grace Sheffield were honorable mentions and Marengo Academy's Riley Newton was honorable mention.

2019 ALL-STATE SOFTBALL TEAM

CLASS 7A

First team

P: Alea Johnson, Fairhope, Fr.

P: Annabelle Widra, Spain Park, So.

P: Emmah Rolfe, Bob Jones, Fr.

P: Molly Cobb, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

C: Emma Kropp, Fairhope, Sr.

INF: Emma Jarrett, Bob Jones, Sr.

INF: Lauren Haskins, Thompson, Sr.

INF: Alicia Anderson, Huntsville, Sr.

INF: TJ Webster, Sparkman, Sr.

OF: Maddie Majors, Spain Park, Sr.

OF: Kindall Deramus, Thompson, Sr.

OF: Ty Wilson, Prattville, Sr.

UT: Lauren Lindsey, Baker, Jr.

UT: Jordan Moore, Hoover, Jr.

DH: Kamryn Warman, Sparkman, Jr.

DH: Hannah Borden, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

Second team

P: Eleanor DeBlock, Thompson, So.

P: Kaitlyn Hughes, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.

P: Desalynn Nesbitt, Central-Phenix City, Jr.

P: Lily Calvert, Sparkman, Sr.

C: Tia Coleman, Theodore, Sr.

INF: Kennedy Foote, Thompson, Jr.

INF: Scooter Everett, Mary Montgomery, Jr.

INF: Crystal Maze, Hewitt-Trussville, So.

INF: Abi Brown, Oak Mountain, Jr.

OF: Madisyn Filz, Sparkman, Sr.

OF: Alex Davis, Huntsville, Sr.

OF: Bella Wiggins, Fairhope, So.

UT: Caitlin McRee, Baker, Sr.

UT: Aubrie Lisenby, Bob Jones, So.

DH: Kaelyn Campbell, Prattville, Jr.

DH: Jaye Ellen Davis, Auburn, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Pitcher: Emily Simon, James Clemens, Fr.; Katie Simon, James Clemens, Fr.

Catcher: Gracie Pittman, Prattville, Jr.; Jill Robinson, Baker, Jr.

Infield: Mykael Ledet, Sparkman, Jr.; Madison Plunkett, Thompson, Sr.; Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville, 8th; Taylor Harrington, Spain Park, Jr.

Outfield: Mikayla Touhey, Thompson, Sr.; Airyonna Weaver, Mary Montgomery, So.

Utility: Lila Young, James Clemens, Sr.; Bailey Murphy, Baker, Sr.

Designated hitter: Kyleigh McHargue, Central-Phenix City, Jr.; Caroline Wooley, Spain Park, Sr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Hannah Borden, Hewitt-Trussville

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Alea Johnson, Fairhope

HITTER OF THE YEAR: Hannah Borden, Hewitt-Trussville

COACH OF THE YEAR: Taylor Burt, Hewitt-Trussville

---

CLASS 6A

First team

P: Ainsley Lambert, Spanish Fort, So.

P: Jaala Torrence, Northview, Jr.

P: Karsen Pierce, Daphne, Jr.

P: Kaylee Hawkins, Buckhorn, Jr.

C: Sarah Howell, Oxford, Jr.

INF: Camryn McLemore, Saraland, Sr.

INF: Bailey Cox, Baldwin County, Jr.

INF: Carlee McCondichie, Gardendale, Sr.

INF: K.J. Braswell, Northview, Jr.

OF: Morgan Nowakowski, Buckhorn, So.

OF: Kylie Winton, Hartselle, Sr.

OF: Abbie Waters, Gardendale, Jr.

UT: Sarah Beth Brake, Gardendale, So.

UT: Yoly Paredes, Pelham, Sr.

DH: Brooke Burback, Chelsea, Jr.

DH: Brianna Short, Brookwood, So.

Second team

P: Emily Butts, Pell City, Sr.

P: Kamryn Murdock, Brookwood, Sr.

P: McKenzie Newcomb, Hazel Green, So.

P: Kaitlyn Clark, Gardendale, Sr.

C: Emily Cowart, Hartselle, Sr.

INF: Madelyn Stonecipher, Muscle Shoals, Jr.

INF: Kaitlyn Smithey, Buckhorn, So.

INF: Kalli Cartee, Hartselle, Sr.

INF: Maddie Cartron, Hazel Green, Jr.

OF: Ava Worthy, Baldwin County, Sr.

OF: Felicity Frame, Brookwood, Jr.

OF: Collier Peaden, Northview, So.

UT: Olivia Coaker, Gulf Shores, Sr.

UT: Olivia Wilborn, Decatur, Jr.

DH: Torie White, Helena, Jr.

DH: Jakaria Byrd, Homewood, So.

Honorable mention

Pitcher: Catherine Crabb, Hazel Green, Sr.; Alivia Wilken, Buckhorn, Jr.

Catcher: Alex Stansell, Cullman, Sr.; Hannah Weishaar, Spanish Fort, Fr.

Infield: Hunter Dunn, Homewood, Fr.; Kelsey McPeters, Hazel Green, Jr.; Meaghan Marfice, Calera, Sr.; Kahalley Brooks, Baldwin County, Sr.

Outfield: Jaida Choice, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr.; Mackenzie Brasher, Gulf Shores, Sr.

Utility: Laura Harbin, Buckhorn, Jr.; Rayleigh Thagard, Northview, So.

Designated hitter: Gracie Vanderford, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Jr.; Gracie Green, Athens, Sr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Carlee McCondichie, Gardendale

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Ainsley Lambert, Spanish Fort

HITTER OF THE YEAR: Sarah Howell, Oxford

COACH OF THE YEAR: Anthony Cox, Baldwin County

---

CLASS 5A

First team

P: Stephanie Schoonover, Rehobeth, Jr.

P: Sydney Hall, Ardmore, Jr.

P: Maggie Phillips, Alexandria, Sr.

P: Abby Swaney, Springville, Sr.

C: Madisen Adams, Brewer, Sr.

INF: Mackenzie Bayer, Marbury, Sr.

INF: Peri Clark, Shelby County, Jr.

INF: Savannah Woodard, Hayden, Sr.

INF: Bella Landrum, Satsuma, Jr.

OF: Kaylyn Dunn, Guntersville, Sr.

OF: Chloe Baynes, Tallassee, Fr.

OF: Sydney Pybus, Rehobeth, Sr.

UT: Lindsey Richardson, Moody, Jr.

UT: Macey Ogle, John Carroll, Fr.

DH: Kaylee Brown, Southside-Gadsden, Jr.

DH: Lindsey Smith, Hayden, So.

Second team

P: Megan Warhurst, Russellville, Sr.

P: Miah Simmons, Hayden, 8th.

P: Madison Maze, Mortimer Jordan, Jr.

P: Rycca Hinton, Faith Academy, So.

C: Makalyn Kyser, Springville, Fr.

INF: Makayla Brown, West Point, Sr.

INF: Katelyn Belding, Hayden, Jr.

INF: Hailey Hill, Sardis, Jr.

INF: Belle Haynes, Tallassee, Fr.

OF: Hannah Lollar, Satsuma, Sr.

OF: Danilyn Moore, Mortimer Jordan, Jr.

OF: Lexie Bennett, Scottsboro, Fr.

UT: Desiree Denmark, Citronelle, Fr.

UT: Romona McLeod, Brewbaker Tech, So.

DH: Taylor Rutledge, Boaz, Jr.

DH: Blake Gibson, Rehobeth, Sr.

Honorable mention

Pitcher: Olivia Crouch, East Limestone, Jr.; Lanie Dreyer, Alexandria, Jr.

Catcher: Taylor Wheat, Briarwood, Sr.; Lauren Higginbotham, Corner, Jr.

Infield: Maggie West, Shelby County, Jr.; Brantly Bonds, Corner, Sr.; Alyssa Barnes, John Carroll, Sr.;Lilly Crowe, Moody, Jr.

Outfield: Nataley Whitner, Shelby County, Jr.; Sydney Sizemore, Satsuma, Jr.

Utility: L.B. Smith, Ardmore, Jr.; Jordan Walters, Tallassee, Jr.

Designated hitter: Gabby Stagner, Faith Academy, So.; Lexi Love, Tallassee, So.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Savannah Woodard, Hayden

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Stephanie Schoonover, Rehobeth

HITTER OF THE YEAR: Lindsey Smith, Hayden

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeri Beck, John Carroll

CLASS 4A

First team

P: Taylor Cassidy, LAMP, Sr.

P: Haley Pittman, Alabama Christian, Jr.

P: Hannah Price, Rogers, Fr.

P: Josie Thompson, North Jackson, Sr.

C: Reagan Walter, Priceville, So.

INF: Johnna Staggs, Wilson, Jr.

INF: Bailey Swann, Good Hope, Sr.

INF: Rachel Baker, Madison Academy, Sr.

INF: Haven Kirby, Elkmont, Jr.

OF: Emma Hyche, Cordova, Sr.

OF: Destinee Hargrove, Priceville, Sr.

OF: Joanna Marshall, Dale County, Fr.

UT: Kaylyn Dismukes, Holtville, Sr.

UT: Emma Jones, White Plains, Jr.

DH: Emma Broadfoot, Danville, Jr.

DH: Taylor Brown, Wilson, Sr.

Second team

P: Alea Freeman, Curry, Sr.

P: Halle Payne, American Christian, Jr.

P: Callie Smith, Lincoln, Jr.

P: Blayne Godfrey, Danville, 7th.

C: Katie Jo Richardson, Curry, Jr.

INF: Katie Ball, Fairview, Jr.

INF: Katherine Grill, American Christian, Jr.

INF: Caitlin Russell, LAMP, Fr.

INF: Baylee Perkins, Alabama Christian, Sr.

OF: Claire West, Madison Academy, Sr.

OF: Alayna Key, Curry, Fr.

OF: Christavia Curry, Lincoln, Sr.

UT: Sydney Chamness, Ashville, Jr.

UT: Lauren Yates, Central-Florence, Sr.

DH: Mackenzie Meadows, Madison Academy, Fr.

DH: Madison Britt, Elmore County, So.

Honorable mention

Pitcher: Abby Thomas, Leeds, Jr.; Raven Clark, Cordova, Sr.

Catcher: Justice Green, Lincoln, Jr.; Raegan Clem, West Limestone, So.

Infield: Skylar Tucker, Good Hope, Sr.; Monica Willingham, Alabama Christian, Jr.; Brooke Cooper, Holtville, Jr.; Brianna Posey, Central-Florence, Sr.

Outfield: Madison Brown, Ashford, Jr.; Karlee Liverett, Wilson, So.

Utility: Ainslie Condrey, Headland, So.; Liz Rodebaugh, Dale County, Jr.

Designated hitter: Amber Atkins, North Jackson, Sr.; Savanna Henson, Rogers, Sr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Haley Pittman, Alabama Christian

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Haley Pittman, Alabama Christian

HITTER OF THE YEAR: Kaylyn Dismukes, Holtville

COACH OF THE YEAR: Haley Stutts, Rogers

---

CLASS 3A

First team

P: Alanna Goble, J.B. Pennington, Sr.

P: Lily Boswell, Plainview, Jr.

P: Landyn McAnnally, Prattville Christian, So.

P: Emily Boin, Wicksburg, Sr.

C: Kathryn Fallen, Prattville Christian, Sr.

INF: BreAnna Barlow, Excel, Sr.

INF: Andrea Harbin, Winfield, Sr.

INF: Morgan White, Lauderdale County, Jr.

INF: Savannah Williams, Pleasant Valley, Sr.

OF: Kaylee Vaught, Pisgah, Sr.

OF: Kayley Kirk, Piedmont, 8th.

OF: Carlee Colbert, Providence Christian, Sr.

UT: Shea Putman, J.B. Pennington, Sr.

UT: Hannah Duncan, Pisgah, So.

DH: Caroline Clark, Colbert Heights, Sr.

DH: Crimson Wells, Plainview, Sr.

Second team

P: Kennedy Barron, Pisgah, So.

P: Leah Patterson, Pleasant Valley, So.

P: Leigha Kirby, Pisgah, Jr.

P: Graceanne Spears, Opp, Jr.

C: Cortney Williams, Pleasant Valley, Sr.

INF: Emma Houston, Providence Christian, Jr.

INF: Madalynn Langham, Hale County, Sr.

INF: Blakley Cupp, Walter Wellborn, Jr.

INF: Carolyn Carter, Prattville Christian, Sr.

OF: Anslee Finch, Geneva, Sr.

OF: Lila Kate Wheeler, Pisgah, Fr.

OF: Lindsey Pritchett, Pleasant Valley, Sr.

UT: Kenzi Traylor, Plainview, Jr.

UT: Mattie Havas, Houston Academy, So.

DH: Briley Pitt, East Lawrence, Jr.

DH: Ashton White, Wicksburg, Fr.

Honorable mention

Pitcher: Cassidy Campbell, Hanceville, So.; Lauren Womack, Sylvania, 8th.

Catcher: Samantha Kelly, Oakman, Sr.; Abby Stephens, Lamar County, Sr.

Infield: Brianna Crim, Thomasville, Jr.; Alyssa Brown, Lexington, Sr.; Annie Hughes, Pisgah, Sr.

Outfield: Tiffany Rice, Dadeville, Sr.; Macie Wilson, St. James, Sr.

Utility: Lila Beth Turner, Lexington, So.; Jalia Lassiter, Flomaton, Fr.

Designated hitter: Kinsley Milender, Colbert Heights, Jr.; Savanna Ginn, New Hope, So.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kaylee Vaught, Pisgah

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Emily Boin, Wicksburg

HITTER OF THE YEAR: Crimson Wells, Plainview

COACH OF THE YEAR: Nathan Rainey, Wicksburg

---

CLASS 2A

First team

P: Savanna Wood, G.W. Long, Sr.

P: Ashley Berryman, Hatton, Jr.

P: Jadyn Foster, Sand Rock, 8th.

P: Anna Calloway, Sumiton Christian, Sr.

C: Alexis Smith, Cedar Bluff, Jr.

INF: Lila Blackburn, Red Bay, So.

INF: Emma Latham, Hatton, Sr.

INF: Abby Land, Geneva County, Jr.

INF: Brittany Rivera, Collinsville, Jr.

OF: Brylie St. Clair, Sand Rock, Sr.

OF: Allye Buttram, Fayetteville, Jr.

OF: Amber Hayes, Sumiton Christian, Sr.

UT: Libby Baker, G.W. Long, Sr.

UT: Jessica Baughan, Sumiton Christian, So.

DH: Caroline Brannon, Collinsville, So.

DH: Dallas Potter, G.W. Long, Fr.

Second team

P: Maddy Walker, Vincent, So.

P: Cloey Lovelady, Hatton, Sr.

P: Jordyn Walker, Cedar Bluff, Fr.

P: Olivia Ergle, Tharptown, Jr.

C: AK Tyree, Sumiton Christian, Jr.

INF: Hailey Vanbrimmer, Elberta, So.

INF: Abigail Beech, Leroy, Sr.

INF: Shaylee Wieting, Tharptown, Jr.

INF: Mallory Lane, Hatton, So.

OF: Bella Studdard, Reeltown, Fr.

OF: Courtney Baine, Collinsville, Sr.

OF: Maggie Hester, Sand Rock, So.

UT: Chloe Davidson, Reeltown, Fr.

UT: Sophie Page, Washington County, So.

DH: Jayleigh Kirby, West End, Sr.

DH: Meagan Oliver, Cottage Hill, So.

Honorable mention

Pitcher: Caylee Johnson, Samson, 8th; Caly Carlisle, Horseshoe Bend, So.

Catcher: Marisa West, Leroy, Fr.

Infield: Laura Leigh Wheeler, Sulligent, Fr.; Taylor Whisonant, Sumiton Christian, Jr.; Campbell Newell, Leroy, 8th.

Outfield: Edy Gavin, Cottage Hill, 8th; Carlie Brockman-Graydon, Elberta, So.

Utility: Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton, 8th; Kate Warrick, Goshen, Sr.

Designated hitter: Lexie Davis, Geneva County, Fr.; Makenna Long, G.W. Long, Fr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Libby Baker, G.W. Long

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Ashley Berryman, Hatton

HITTER OF THE YEAR: Libby Baker, G.W. Long

COACH OF THE YEAR: James Coker, Collinsville

CLASS 1A

First team

P: Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible, Fr.

P: Crimson Chapman, Millry, Jr.

P: Emma Dempsey, Belgreen, So.

P: Lauren Hudson, Brantley, So.

C: Kassidy Wilcox, Brantley, Sr.

INF: Courtney Lunsford, Kinston, Jr.

INF: Camie Terrell, Belgreen, Sr.

INF: Payton McGinnis, Spring Garden, Sr.

INF: Erika Mitchell, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.

OF: Olivia Watkins, Holy Spirit, Fr.

OF: Emory Bush, Brantley, Jr.

OF: AJ Broome, Spring Garden, Sr.

UT: Madi Snow, Faith Christian, Sr.

UT: Caitlyn Jones, Marion County, Sr.

DH: Faith Peters, Kinston, Fr.

DH: Hannah Sims, Brantley, Sr.

Second team

P: Sydnee Fitzgerald, Falkville, So.

P: Alyssa Faircloth, Holy Spirit, 8th.

P: Breanna Barton, Lynn, So.

P: Abbey Steward, Spring Garden, Fr.

C: Hope Gunter, Pleasant Home, Jr.

INF: Bailey Thomas, Berry, Sr.

INF: Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage, Jr.

INF: Makenzie Veal, Falkville, So.

INF: Olivia Jones, Brantley, Sr.

OF: Madison Norris, Marion County, Sr.

OF: Madison Smith, Skyline, Sr.

OF: Kylie Thigpen, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.

UT: Kayden Dunn, Brantley, Fr.

UT: Faith Stanfield, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.

DH: Regan Tisdale, Millry, So.

DH: Madelyn Mitchell, Gaylesville, Sr.

Honorable mention

Pitcher: Megan Roe, Sweet Water, Fr.

Catcher: Madalyn Scott, Covenant Christian, So.; Nealy McManus, South Lamar, Fr.

Infield: Ashlee Gann, Covenant Christian, 8th; Hannah Henry, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.; Aidan Bellomy, Skyline, So.; Carol Anne Garmany, Coosa Christian, Sr.

Outfield: Jordan Campbell, Faith Christian, Jr.

Utility: Hannah Alsup, Lynn, Sr.

Designated hitter: Kora Myers, Sweet Water, Sr.; Sydney Courington, Coosa Christian, Sr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kassidy Wilcox, Brantley

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible

HITTER OF THE YEAR: Kassidy Wilcox, Brantley

COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Burgess, Mars Hill Bible

AISA

First team

P: Mary Michael Burnham, Edgewood, Sr.

P: Ashley Gallant, Glenwood, Sr.

P: Shelby Lowe, Pickens Academy, Jr.

P: Emily Phillips, South Choctaw Academy, Sr.

C: Chloe Seithalil, Hooper, Sr.

INF: Arianna Atchley, Autauga Academy, Sr.

INF: Dawn Johnson, Macon-East, Sr.

INF: Madisyn Kennedy, Macon-East, Sr.

INF: Sherrell Matthews, Autauga Academy, Jr.

OF: Sierra Myers, Clarke Prep, Jr.

OF: Bailey Welch, Bessemer Academy, Jr.

OF: Faith Wheat, Edgewood, So.

UT: Karsyn Kemsel, Autauga Academy, Sr.

UT: Trinity Wilkinson, Marengo Academy, Fr.

DH: Hope Gullatt, Glenwood, Sr.

DH: Taylor McKinney, Macon-East, So.

Second team

P: Caroline Capps, Macon-East, Jr.

P: Avery Harrell, Clarke Prep, Fr.

P: Abby Henderson, Crenshaw Christian, 8th.

P: Abby Ray, Autauga Academy, Jr.

C: Wizzie Miller, South Choctaw Academy, Jr.

INF: Jenna Bisharat, Bessemer Academy, Jr.

INF: Grayson Laney, Edgewood, Jr.

INF: Savana Roper, Crenshaw Christian, Jr.

INF: Grace Rushing, Pike Liberal Arts, So.

OF: Carle Hampton, Glenwood, Sr.

OF: Kayleigh Jones, Jackson Academy, So.

OF: Mckenzie Payton, Bessemer Academy, Jr.

UT: Sidney Lee, Lee-Scott, So.

UT: Emma Price, Tuscaloosa Academy, So.

DH: Grace Faulk, Hooper, Sr.

DH: Maggie White, Cornerstone-Columbiana, Sr.

Honorable mention

Pitcher: Jenna Castleberry, Cornerstone-Columbiana, So.; Laken Harvell, Wilcox Academy, Jr.

Catcher: Devyn Debardelaben, Macon-East, So.; Bailee Jones, Monroe Academy, Jr.

Infield: Kayle Bell, Macon-East, Sr.; MacKenzie McCool, Pickens Academy, Sr.; Riley Newton, Marengo Academy, So.; Mary Grace Sheffield, Marengo Academy, Jr.

Outfield: Kelley Green, Edgewood, So.

Utility: Neely Austin, Glenwood, Jr.; Madison White, Edgewood, Jr.

Designated hitter: Mae Estridige, Patrician, Jr.; Anna Leigh McGraw, Wilcox Academy, Sr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Madisyn Kennedy, Macon-East

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Shelby Lowe, Pickens Academy

HITTER OF THE YEAR: Taylor McKinney, Macon-East

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Segrest, Edgewood