What are the most important takeaways from the recent Florida legislative session? State Rep. Mel Ponder will be on site to share his view during the Destin Chamber’s June 14 Business Before Hours event. Join the Destin Chamber, sponsor Destin Commons and non-profit partners SOF Missions and The Sonder Project, at LuLu’s beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $15 for those members who pre-register, $20 for members at the door, and $30 for non-members. Please remember that reservations are required, and no shows will be billed. Visit DestinChamber.com for details.

Don't forget about the Mega Door Prize drawing. For every Chamber breakfast, lunch or after hours attended from February-December 2019, Chamber members will receive one entry to win one of the following:

- Four Rounds of Golf at Emerald Bay - Value $500

- $250 Destin Commons Gift Card; Free Classes, Duffle Bag & More from Orangetheory Fitness; and Swag Bag with Wine and 4 Main Season Tickets from Sinfonia Gulf Coast - Value $700

- Cox Media Multi-Screen Creative Services Package, including :15 and :30 Video Ads along with Mobile, Display and Social Media Ads - Value $1,290

- 2-Night Stay from Salt Water Vacations and $500 Dinner Excursion With Wine For Six at Bonefish Grill - Value $1,300

- 2-Night Stay and Beach Bag from ResortQuest by Wyndham Vacation Rentals and $250 Aegean Restaurant Gift Certificate - Value $1,450

- 2018 M-2 E-Bike from Ecco Motors - Value $1,474

- Radio Advertising on 102.1 The Wave, 103.1 The Blaze, Highway 98 Country and Q92 Hit Music Now from Community Broadcasters - Value $1,500

- Natural Gas or Propane Grill from Okaloosa Gas - Value $2,562

Members must be present at the 2020 January Business Before Hours, where the drawing will take place, to win.