Sometimes it’s best not to get between a man and his taco.

Texas A&M safety Derrick Tucker was charged with assault Thursday over an altercation in March.

WTAW/1620-AM first reported that Tucker was in a physical altercation with another man on March 24. The police report says the two men started arguing over tacos. The victim alleges that after the initial fight was broken up, Tucker returned a few minutes later and struck him in the back of the head.

Tucker started in eight games for the Aggies as a sophomore in 2018. He had 21 tackles in 10 games. He was released from jail on $5,000 bond, WTAW reports.

No details have emerged on the nature of the argument.