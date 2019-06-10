The Tuscaloosa Civil Rights History Trail will officially open Monday.

The Tuscaloosa Civil Rights Task Force will host an event beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center, 620 Greensboro Ave., to celebrate the opening of the 18-site trail.

Members of the task force say more than three years of research went into creating the trail, which includes sites where violence occurred as well as sites of cultural achievement.

The trail will eventually be expanded to include sites around Stillman College and the University of Alabama.

“Our goals,” said Scott Bridges, president of the task force, “are to build a strong and trusting community that is able to navigate racial conflict, educate the community on the history and impact of racism, and bring about positive, tangible, and sustainable change in the community.”

The Monday celebration will also mark the recognition of the Tuscaloosa Racial Reconciliation Initiative, an offshoot of the task force.