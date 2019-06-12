Gov. Kay Ivey has cited a drafting error as the reason she vetoed a human trafficking bill meant to deter people from soliciting prostitutes.

House Bill 262, nicknamed the “John-shaming” bill, would have allowed publishing jail booking photos of those charged with soliciting or procuring prostitution, while requiring a court order to publish photos of those charged with prostitution. A last-minute amendment changed the bill to require a conviction for solicitation before photos could be released.

Ivey's office said Tuesday that the change weakened the intent of the legislation.

The bill, approved by the Legislature, was co-sponsored by Rep. Merika Coleman, D-Birmingham, and Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur.

“We are disappointed that HB262 was not signed, but are thankful for diligence of the governor’s staff in catching the drafting error,” Coleman said in the news release. “I look forward to working more closely with her office and my Republican colleagues on future human trafficking related legislation.”

Under Alabama's constitution, if a bill is not signed by the governor it fails to become law in what is referred to as a "pocket veto." Monday was the deadline for Ivey to sign bills passed during the last days of the 2019 regular session.

Coleman said she plans to reintroduce the bill next year. Collins said she's already had conversations with Ivey about next year's legislation.

House Democrats on Tuesday told Alabama Daily News that an error in the bill stemmed from a last-minute amendment by Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, which was added before the bill's passage on the last day of the regular session. In a statement, Democrats said Melson intended to protect "innocent Johns” from public exposure.

“I was more worried about wives and kids getting teased at school if dad’s picture was in the paper for an arrest," Melson said Tuesday. "There could be collateral damage.”

Ivey this week did sign other human trafficking legislation from Coleman and Collins. House Bill 261 requires all new commercial driver licensees to undergo industry-specific human trafficking training. Truckers Against Trafficking, a national organization that trains truckers on identifying human trafficking victims, will work with junior colleges and trade schools to facilitate the training.

Alabama is the ninth state to mandate human trafficking training for commercial drivers.

One other bill died Monday without Ivey's signature. House Bill 213, sponsored by Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Birmingham, was intended to make candidates' campaign finance spending on elections days more transparent. But a Senate-added amendment inadvertently made it less transparent by pushing back the final reporting day by two days, Secretary of State John Merrill said Tuesday.

"We did not want that, Rep. Givan did not want that," Merrill said.

The legislation originated in Merrill's office.

Givan could not re reached for comment Tuesday.