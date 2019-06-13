Rebecca Kerigan named to Dean's List at Valdosta State

VALDOSTA, GA-- Rebecca Kerigan of Port St. Joe, has earned a spot on the Spring 2019 Dean's List at Valdosta State University.

Students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher are recognized by being placed on the Dean's List. Developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.

Valdosta State University is proud to announce that more than 1,600 students earned a spot on the Spring 2019 Dean's List.

Local students named to Troy University Provost's List

TROY, AL-- TROY is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost's List for the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2018/2019 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost's List. The Spring Semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 includes students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Local students named to the list include: Noel Hartough, Callie Fleshren and Grant Whiten of Port St. Joe, Tanner Harden of Wewahitchka and Christina Laplante of Mexico Beach.

Wewa’s Palmer named to LBWCC President’s List

LBWCC President Dr. Herb Riedel recognizes academic excellence of students named to the President’s List each semester. To qualify, students must be a full-time student and maintain a grade point average of 4.0. Among those named as recipients of this distinguished recognition for Spring Semester 2019 was Jonathan Keith Palmer of Wewahitchka.

Local students named to Troy Chancellor’s List

TROY, AL-- Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2018/2019 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. The spring semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 includes students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who made the Chancellor's List include: Kristen Bird and Teresa Thursbay of Port St. Joe.

Troy University announces Spring graduates

TROY, AL-- Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2018/2019 academic year. The Spring Semester includes graduates from the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 graduates include students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who graduated included: Anastasia Thomason of Mexico Beach, Chandler Vines of Wewahitchka, and Noel Hartough of Port St. Joe.

Caroline Mason graduates from Ole Miss

UNIVERSITY, MS -- Caroline Elizabeth Mason of Mexico Beach graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Mississippi on May 11 at the university's 166th Commencement.

Mason was among more than 5,500 students who received degrees as December, May and August graduates.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business. With more than 23,000 students, Ole Miss is the state's largest university and is ranked among the nation's fastest-growing institutions. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action.