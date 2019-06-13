DAYTONA BEACH — A disturbing video circulating on social media may shed some light on a suicidal woman’s final minutes aboard a blazing boat she’d set adrift from Halifax Harbor Marina.

Investigators on Monday found the body of Nikki Shriver, a 31-year-old mother of three young children, hidden beneath a large cushion on a bench inside the boat. But questions linger about the circumstances that led to her June 5 death.

A four-plus-minute recording posted to Facebook depicts a woman holding a shotgun in a small, dimly lit space in front of a fiery backdrop. She approaches the flames and disappears from view. Later, amid loud pops — potentially the sound of ammunition exploding — a person can be heard screaming in distress for about 15 seconds as the blaze dies out and the room fills with smoke.

Daytona Beach police Chief Craig Capri said he is aware of the Facebook Live video and that his department has a copy of it, but he is unsure exactly when his investigators learned of the recording’s existence.

“I think it was after the fact,” Capri said.

An autopsy report revealed “no trauma” to Shriver’s body and the cause of death was smoke inhalation, he said previously. A Daytona Beach police news release stated that soot was found in her lungs.

It remains unclear why Shriver’s body was not discovered in an initial search of the sailboat on June 5.

“(The State Fire Marshal’s Office) said there was a lot of debris there and whatnot, and (her body) could easily have been missed based on what her position was,” Capri said, but he deferred further comment to that agency.

Requests for comment from the State Fire Marshal were not immediately returned.

Police first responded to the marina when Betty Jo Garcia, who owns the boat with her husband, 51-year-old John Garcia, called 9-1-1 around 2:15 a.m. June 5 to report that Shriver was on the boat and had been harassing her and her family.

“My husband has been having an affair with this stripper for a year-and-a-half, and she’s been living on my boat for two days now,” Betty Jo Garcia, 50, said to the 9-1-1 operator. She requested police evict Shriver from the vessel.

Police heard gunshots and saw flames inside the boat shortly after they arrived. But no flames were visible by the time firefighters reached the scene around 2:30 a.m., Daytona Beach Fire Department spokeswoman Sasha Staton said.

Firefighters were unable to board the boat because it was not secured to its slip, she said. That department, like Daytona Beach Police, does not have a boat.

Capri said previously that a witness observed Shriver untethering the lines, and that it was believed Shriver set the fire.

Shriver had reportedly made suicidal statements over the phone to the Garcias. Police also knew Shriver had access to ammunition and three firearms on board, including an AK-47.

Capri said an attempt to board the boat might have endangered Shriver. “There was no need to send officers in there to escalate the situation,” he said.

Shriver has no criminal record in Volusia County, but John Garcia petitioned for, and was granted, an injunction for protection against her in January. Before that, Shriver was identified as the same Deltona woman who went missing in the Tiger Bay Forest for four days in June 2018, according to police. She was taken into custody under Florida’s Baker Act for a mental health evaluation following that incident.

[READ MORE: Missing Deltona woman hid from search parties, official says]

Cases involving those suffering from mental illness are common, Capri said.

“There are not enough resources to help everyone. Probably in the years to come it’s only going to get worse unless we come up with a program to get their needs taken care of,” he said. “That’s my biggest fear.”