Mark Wayne Yoder, 71, passed away June 6, 2019.

Mark was the son Perry and Savilla Yoder; he was one of twelve brothers and sisters. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Rhonda (Owens) Yoder; his son, Jeffrey Yoder and his wife Jessica Yoder; his son, Jerremy Yoder and his wife Kaitlyn Yoder; four grandchildren Sebastian, Olivia, Amelia, and Charlotte.

In his younger years he worked with his dad building houses throughout Gulf County. Afterwards he became quite the entrepreneur and started his own heavy equipment business. Later in life he gave it all up and went to work for the City of Wewahitchka until he retired.

One of Mark’s biggest passions in life was hunting and fishing. That’s what drew Mark to Wewa; he spent much of his time on the Dead Lakes, Chipola River, and Apalachicola River.

Services were held at 10 a.m. CDT on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Buckhorn Cemetery Conducted by the Rev. David Yoder and under the direction of Comforter Funeral Home.