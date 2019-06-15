LYNN HAVEN — Jim Smith was always Cathy Childers’ hero.

Childers distinctly remembers how her brother, when he was still a teenager, one day stopped behind a wreck and pulled a girl from a burning vehicle.

The retired Lynn Haven Police sergeant died on June 3 from injuries he sustained performing a similar act of heroism — pulling members of his family from a burning Fountain home.

“He was a man of courage who loved his family and loved his friends,” Childers said.

Childers of Alexander City, Ala. saw a glimpse of how much her brother’s friends and community loved him during a memorial fundraiser for him and his family in Lynn Haven on Saturday. Organized by the Lynn Haven Police Department, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Department, the event sold hamburgers and hotdogs and collected donations to support Smith’s family.

Five members of Smith’s family were injured on June 2 when a gas stove exploded at the Fountain home.

“The community support and this fundraiser … it is absolutely phenomenal,” Childers said. “I’m overwhelmed with the community support for Jim’s family.”

Besides the food sales, the police departments have organized a raffle for July 5 to raise more money. Tickets can be bought at Williams Gun and Pawn in Lynn Haven, Pro Gear in Youngstown, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lynn Haven and Springfield Police Departments.

A GoFundMe has been created to raise additional money.

Lt. Russell Voyles with Springfield Police said businesses donated all the supplies for the event, such as Whataburger, which gave 500 patties and McDonald’s, which provided the condiments. Voyles said he was pleased with the turnout.

“There was one guy who bought three meals and gave $600,” Voyles said. “That shows how well he was respected.”

Lynn Haven Police Sgt. Jason Smith said he’d known Jim Smith since 2007 and wasn’t shocked by how the community has supported the retired officer and his family.

“He was a hell of a guy,” Jason Smith said. “The outpouring of support from this community is humbling, but I wouldn’t say it’s unexpected. We are blessed.”

Trish Coffey of Panama City never met Smith, but she came to Lynn Haven to buy food and support his family anyway.

“It just seemed like a good thing to do,” Coffey said before taking a bite of a hot dog.

Childers said she wanted to thank the first responders who helped her brother and family after the explosion, as well as the neighbors who assisted and continue to watch over the home while everyone is recovering.

“And we appreciate the prayers for the family, both for the victims and for the uninjured,” Childers said. “It’s very important to us.”