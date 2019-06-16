Aaron completes

basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Nathaniel B. Aaron graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

Aaron completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Aaron is the son of Kristina and stepson of Timothy Farmer, brother of Shyann Farmer and Dakota Aaron and husband of Eryca Greer, all of Southside.

He is a 2017 graduate of Douglas High School.

Hokes Bluff Middle School

Fourth Nine Weeks Honor Roll

All A’s

Sixth Grade

Abercrombie, Peyton; Berger, Tanner Alan; Blackwell, Josie Blaise; Bray, Maggie Grace; Collier, Tayla Rachelle; Connell, Lana Lee; Dauser, Lucinda Marie; Harbin, Trey Walker; Helms, Clayton Michael; Kilgore-Miller, Isabella; May, Mary Emmaline; Morgan, James Anderson; Nelson, Colton Daniel; Pacheco, Trinity Rae; Shields, Colten William; Turner, Luke Ronald

Seventh Grade

Beasley, Breanna Rose; Burns, Jadan Nicholas; Colvard, Railey Michelle; Crane, Jerub Ryan; Cummings, Harrison; Davenport, Holly Faith; Easterwood, Adam; Hawkins, Landon Dane; Lockridge, Madilyn Kate; Moland, Alexander Scot; Morris, Natalie Elizabeth; Pruett, Lucas Colin; Townsend, Virginia

Eighth Grade

Blackwell, Preslee Love; Jones, Mary Elizabeth II; Mason, Isabella Victoria; Miller, Mason Paul; Morrison, Judson Bryer; Reaves, Quincy Ella; Reed, Karlee Scott

A’s and B’s

Sixth Grade

Applegate, Maliyah Rayne; Barron, Blain Gene Tucker; Bonds, Caycee Kaye; Brogdon, Brodie Wayne; Burns, Jackie Lee; Campbell, Jakob Brittian; Carter, Phillip Alexander; Cash, Kaylyn Alexis JR; Chen, Leon; Clements, Chandler Jayce; Collier, Genesis Nichole; Davenport, Grady Cole; Davidson, Ava Brooke; Dupree, Michael Luke; Fox, Brayden Nicolas; Garmon, Kelci Leann; Graham, Annamarie; Gurley, Nickoli Dakota; Hammett, Trinity Lynn; Hannah, Cashus Luke; Herod, Carleigh Brianna; Jackson, Matthew Levi; Jackson, Sophia Lola Marie; Lee, Anna Mae; Lipscomb, Peyton Leanne; Mark, Elisha Rae; May, Izabella Yulane; Medley, Isaac Nate; Miller, Jaylen Ciara; Parker, Brookelyn Sky; Patterson, Ethan Bryant; Peppers, Brianna Michelle; Ray, Hayden Brent; Reaves, Daylon Christopher; Smith, Blakely Jordyn; Stephens, Morgan Nicole; Stone, Alyssa Kayln; Townsend, Camellia Anne; Young, Leland Reid

Seventh Grade

Beggs, Jonathan Noah Sean Jr.; Davenport, Landon Ryan; Freeman, Jaxon Alexander; Graves, Addison Levy; Hill, Tucker Stephen; Johnson, Hunter Christian; Lancaster, Dylan Grant; Lee, Bella Rae; Moore, Braxton Aden; Nail, Angelica Faith Mutuc; Nix, Jonan Cole; Parker, Breanna Star; Payne, Abigail Brooke; Rule, Chloe Elaine; Sims, McKenzie Lynn; Steele, Katherine Annalee; Townsend, Maggie Beth; Walker, Ella Kate; Ward, Peyton Jane; Whisenant, Ethan Bedford; White, Tyler James; Wolfe, Alyssa Nicole

Eighth Grade

Barron, Rain Olivia Kay; Bigelow, Ashley Nicole; Chandler, Hannah Grace; Coggins, Emma Mickay; Cook, Riley Payton; Dodd, Ava Diane; Garmon, Jadyn Lynn; George, Shannon Kristen; Godfrey, William Hoyt; Gray, Brylie Carol; Hawks, Reese Erin; Helms, Lauren Michelle; Johnson, Julia Ann; Johnson, Nathaniel Allen; Lancaster, Maria Faith; Masters, Conner Scott; McGlathery, Shayna Alexis; Robertson, Macie Alizabeth; Sims, Summer Dawn; Swinford, Kylie Suzanne; Wetzel, John Clark; Wolfe, Hayden Layn

Coosa Christian School

Fourth Nine Weeks Honor Roll

All A’s

Kindergarten

Josea Barker, Cylas Cash, Levi Clough, Hailey Deweese, Ezra Freeland, Joanna Freeman, Ryder Horne, Josalyn Jones, Nhi Le, Evelynn Neal, Kaelyn Ramsey, Alexander Southern

First Grade

Jac Cothran, Harper Guyton, Graison Neal, Ethan Wilhelm

Second Grade

Jay Cline, Kyrie Cunningham, Kathryn Gallman, Evey Rodgers, Henry Templin, Makaya Thomas, Audrey Vann, Joseph Wright

Third Grade

Jack England, Jaden Hutt, Jesslyn Moon, Bela Wilhelm

Fourth Grade

Lexi Reeves, Maryanne Wright

Fifth Grade

Corbin Cash, Meg Douthard, Grayson Gregory, AJ Holman, Levi James, Grayson Malone, Ella Thrower

Sixth Grade

Jillian Delp, Mya Ellen, Kate England, Noah Gallman, Landon Gladden, John David Justus

A’s and B’s

Kindergarten

Abigail Delp, Cade Cates, Ruby Glenn, London Marbury, Marlee Oswalt

First Grade

Myles Ellen, Bella Jones

Second Grade

Lauren Brigmon, Daeyln Franklin, Derek Mewbourn, Kincade Moffett, Jackson Price

Third Grade

Alex Guyton, Aidan O’Clair, Cora Lea Wallace

Fourth Grade

Rex Dodd, Rylan McCollumn, Samuel Reeves, Steven Snow, Monica Wells, Navarree Woods

Fifth Grade

DeAzjanae Jones, Rylann Show

Sixth Grade

Kaitlyn Clough, Nevaeh Freeland, DJ Mackey, Hayden McCauslin, Lexi Orange, Jackson Ramsey, Blaine West

Area students honored

at Georgia State

Avomide Joju of Gadsden and Akpole Boris Yvan Koffi of Rainbow City made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Georgia State University in Atlanta.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Barkley receives

Alfa scholarship

A local college student will get a little relief when tuition bills come due for the 2019-2020 school year thanks to a $1,000 scholarship awarded through the competitive Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program.

Sydney Barkley is a Gadsden City High School graduate and a freshman at Auburn University studying communication disorders.

The program is administered through Scholarship America, which selects 100 recipients based on academics, participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience and future goals.

The 100 students hail from 45 Alabama counties and are seeking degrees at 20 institutions of higher learning in the state. Scholarships may be used for tuition, fees, books or supplies.

Over six years, the Alfa Foundation has awarded $550,000 in scholarships to students from 64 counties studying at 35 different Alabama universities, colleges and technical schools.

Woods to attend

medical conference

Corriauna Woods, an incoming freshman at Gadsden State Community College, will be a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders June 23-25 in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be physicians or medical scientists to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

Woods’ nomination letter was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the science director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists. She was chosen to represent Alabama based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

During the three-day event, she will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science Winners talk about leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.