EGLIN — The base is again conducting a prescribed burn on the reservation and smoke may be visible.

The burn will take place in Tactical Training Area L-25/C-72W.

That is north of Range Road 200, east of Range Road 487, south of Range Road Green Head Branch, and west of Rocky Creek.

Transport winds should be out of the south with a mixing height of 5,300 feet.

Smoke impacts should be minimal.