Call it a win-win-win situation. Carleigh Saia, 8, and Sadie Alario, 9, are collecting shoes to be distributed to those in need as well as to help pay their way to cheerleading competitions, while learning a lesson in self-reliance.

Sadie and Carleigh will earn money based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected in the drive, which is running until July 31.

The girls are partnering with Funds2Orgs, a nonprofit that helps organize drives, pays for the shoes and distributes them to needy people around the world. Started in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, Funds2Orgs has distributed shoes in the aftermath of several natural disasters around the world, including Hurricane Katrina.

"They'll take the shoes that we collect and give them to different countries around the world, to help their economies," said Gretchen Alario, Sadie's mom. "The funds we get from them are going toward Sadie and Carleigh's ICE All-Star Cheer accounts."

ICE All-Star Competition Cheerleaders is a year-round dance and cheerleading program that holds competitive events around the country. Sadie and Carleigh have traveled as far away as Florida to compete.

Anyone who wants to help may donate new or gently used shoes of any size or variety. Drop them off at these locations:

1316 Mar Dr., Lockport.St. Hilary Church Parish Office, 333 Twin Oaks Drive, Raceland.Bare Essentials Tanning Salon, 6224 W. Park Ave., Houma.Bayou Cane Sports Bar, 6613 W. Park Ave., Houma.

"The shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world," Alario said.

-- Staff Writer Scott Yoshonis can be reached at 850-1148 or syoshonis@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @Foster_Cajun.