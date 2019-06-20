Gulf County 4-H had four 4-H’ers, Madeline McMillian, Senior; Allie Archibald, Junior; Jared Archibald, Junior; and Emily Flowers, Junior, attend the recent North District 4-H Horse Show in Green Cove Springs.

They each exhibited in five classes and each placed in at least one to four of the classes. Each exhibitor had to earn six points in order to qualify to participate in next month’s Florida 4-H Horse Show in Tampa. Gulf County had two of our four 4-H’ers qualify to attend the Florida State 4-H Horse Show out of the 46 qualifiers of the total 56 exhibitors.

Gulf County qualifiers are Madeline McMillian, placing as the 26th qualifier with 12 points, and Jared Archibald, placing as the 43rd qualifier with 6 points. Allie Archibald earned 4 points placing her as the 51st exhibitor and Emily Flowers earned 1 point placing her as the 54th exhibitor.

We sure missed having these 4-H’ers exhibiting their horses with us; Hayleigh McMillian, Camden Winder and Pearl Beanblossom due to either school activities or moving away.

The 4-H’ers did an outstanding job exhibiting their horses with only approximately a total of three months of practices due to the destruction we all received from Hurricane Michael.

We could not be more proud of them and their accomplishments with such a short time to prepare for the show. Congratulations to Madeline McMillian; she will graduate this year and this will end her 10th year in 4-H.

Congratulations to Allie Archibald and Jared Archibald for their completion of their third year in 4-H. Congratulations to Emily Flowers on her first year in 4-H.

Their Horse Show Results:

Madeline McMillian: Speed Ground Handling, sixth place; Pole Bending, fifth place; Barrel Race, third place; Keyhole Race, eighth place; Stake Race, second place; earning a total of 12 points to qualify for State.

Jared Archibald: Speed Ground Handling, fifth place; Barrel Race, seventh place; Stake Race, ninth place; Western Trail, third place; Working Cow Horse-Boxing only, ninth place; earning a total of six points to qualify for State Show. This was Jared’s first time of entering Western Trail and Working Cow Horse and had not had any practice time with these classes. Excellent job well done.

Allie Archibald: Speed Ground Handling, 10th place; Pole Bending, ninth place; Barrel Race, ninth place; Western Pleasure, fourth place; Working Cow Horse-Boxing only, fourth place; earning a total of four points. This was Allie’s first time entering Working Cow Horse and had not had any practice time with this class. Excellent job well done.

Emily Flowers: Ground Handling, sixth place; Pole Bending, no placing; Barrel Race, 10th place; Barrel Race, 10th place; Keyhole Race, seventh place; Stake Race, 10th place; earning a total of one point. This was Emily’s first time of entering a horse show and classes to exhibit her horse. Excellent job well done.

Gulf County 4-H extends their sincere “Thank You” to all our sponsors for their donations; Mr. Tony & Blountstown Tractor Supply for their donations of shavings; Mr. Johnny Paul for donation of hay; David C. Rich-Rich’s IGA for donation of ice; and Mr. Duren-Duren’s Piggly Wiggly for donation of water, Gatorade, snacks for our North District Show trip. Without the monetary donations, fundraisers and many needed supplies, the 4-H’ers would not be able to attend the shows to exhibit their talented accomplishments of training with their horses. We appreciate our Gulf County Extension, 4-H Agent, leaders, parents, grandparents and friends for all their support.

We are looking forward to a wonderful 4-H year and to grow more 4-H activities in Gulf County.

Please contact Melanie Taylor at Gulf County Extension Office; 639-3200 if you are interested in joining 4-H as a member or leader. Help us to “Make the Best Better.”