Congratulations to the Port St. Joe Dixie Youth 12U softball team for winning the district championship in Carrabelle over the weekend. The team beat fellow Gulf County team Wewahitchka in the championship game to advance to the state tournament. The Port St. Joe team will play in the state tournament July 13 with a chance to advance to the World Series of Softball. Good luck to Port St. Joe and congratulations to Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka for representing Gulf County well.