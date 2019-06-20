TALLAHASSEE – Last week, over 350 school board members, superintendents, and education leaders convened in Tampa to participate in leadership development training, legislative briefings, and breakout sessions at the FSBA/FADSS Annual Summer Conference. The theme of the Annual Summer Conference, hosted by the Florida School Boards Association (FSBA), and the Florida Association of District School Superintendents was, “Public Education is Everyone’s Business.”

Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Ken Lawson served as opening keynote speaker, and presenters from the Florida Chamber Foundation, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, Miami-Dade and Collier counties, to name a few, shared their expertise in breakout sessions (full agenda available HERE). Dr. Jim Van Allan closed out the week, leaving attendees with a message on the power of positive leadership.

“This event gave school board members a chance to learn from each other and plan for the upcoming new school year with excitement and new energy. School Board members are clearly focused on continuing the important work of guiding their school districts to ensure that all students have great and unique opportunities to learn, opportunities which also meet the needs of their local communities,” commented FSBA Executive Director Andrea Messina following the event.

Outgoing President Jerry Taylor (Suwannee County) was happy with the focus and collaboration during training at the conference, stating, “2018-19 was a successful year for school board members and school districts across Florida. Student achievement continues to be the main focus, and finding ways to ensure that all students have college, career and technical opportunities is a priority we share with the Florida legislature.”

The Florida School Boards Association (FSBA) provides leadership development opportunities and a vast network for school board members to preserve their mission: to increase student achievement through the development of effective board leadership and advocacy in public schools. To learn more, please visit www.fsba.org and follow @FLSchoolBoards.