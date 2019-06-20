Thelma Jean (Bell) Greene, age 82, of Wewahitchka, FL passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her home. Thelma was born on May 17, 1937 in Bainbridge, GA to Mallard Bell and Gertrude (Barrineau) Bell and had lived in Gulf County for most of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church in Wewahitchka. She loved gardening, picking fruit off of her trees and all kinds of vegetables, fishing and she truly loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mallard Bell and Gertrude (Barrineau) Bell.

Survivors include three sisters including Wanda Kennedy of Ochlocknee, GA; and one brother.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. (CDT) from the graveside at Roberts Cemetery in Honeyville, FL with Reverend Mike Stroud officiating. Interment followed. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.