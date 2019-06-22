Gadsden

BURGLARIES/THEFTS

A man told police a man he gave a ride from West Meighan Boulevard to the 1300 block of Forrest Avenue grabbed two guns, a Taurus PT 9 mm and a Keltec PF9 9 mm, from his vehicle Thursday and ran. He said he and the man talked about guns and he showed him the two guns he had in the vehicle. The man asked to buy them, but the victim didn’t want to sell them. The man then grabbed the guns from his lap and ran toward 12th Street.

Someone stole a TV, an Amazon Fire Stick, a laptop computer a brown leather jacket May 31 from a residence in the 100 block of South 11th Street.

A man reported a third party allowed someone to ride his 2017 Honda CBR300 to the store Monday afternoon, but the man never returned with the motorcycle. The third party tried to contact the suspect on Facebook and has been blocked.

Two leather jackets were reported stolen Friday morning from the 3700 block of Warren Street.

A car battery was reported stolen between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday from the 100 block of Pinehurst.

A Gadsden man was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after he allegedly sped off a car lot in the 900 block of First Avenue in a Fiat 500. The owner of the business at first thought a car cleaner had taken the vehicle, but called and found out it wasn’t him. He then tracked the vehicle to Slusser Street. Officers in that area found the vehicle at a gas station and brought the driver back to City Hall to talk to detectives. The man told police he had permission to test drive the vehicle, but the owner said he did not — that no one is allowed to test drive vehicles without giving the dealership their driver’s license. The man was arrested pending warrants for first-degree theft.