The next chapter for Okaloosa County's Bluewater Bay community will be written by a joint venture of Fates Place 2000 LLC, a development arm of Randy Wise Homes, and Bluewater Bay Resort (BBR).

Bluewater Bay, a 2,000-acre, 3,500 home residential community on the Choctawhatchee Bay and Highway 20 near the north end of the Mid-Bay Bridge, was planned in the late 1970s and most of its infrastructure was built in the late '70s and early '80s.

With 27 holes of golf, a marina, tennis center, multiple swim centers and lots of outdoor activity space, plus homes to suit every budget, Bluewater Bay has always been one of Okaloosa County's most popular communities. Land became available for redevelopment with the closing of its nine-hole Magnolia course a few years ago. New homes in a 21-unit subdivision by Randy Wise Homes is called Fate's Landing, named after Randy's great grandfather, now ready to start construction. Homes at Fates Landing will be the first new home community within Bluewater since the early 2000's and advance buyer interest is running high.

"Bluewater has always been and still is a first-class community whose plan calling for preservation of lots of trees, open space, low traffic residential streets and a variety of home choices plus a full amenity package has kept it as a premier community for almost 40 years. I am looking forward to working with Bluewater Bay Resort," Wise said.

BBR, a joint venture of the Werner, Lang and Faerber families who have been investors and homeowners in and frequent visitors to Bluewater Bay from its inception, has owned and operated the golf course since 1992.

Jerry Zivan, who will be one of the partners with Wise and BBR in the redevelopment, was part of the development company (Raimund Herden and the late Dave Weaver) that did the original planning and development for Bluewater Bay. Tom Hanks, who has provided tender loving care for Bluewater’s golf courses since 1980, will also be part of the redevelopment effort.

"The land released from golf will be repurposed not only for new home subdivisions but also for adding amenities such as playgrounds, dog parks, dedicated off road jogging and bike trials, community activity areas, perhaps even community gardens-all of this is in the mix for next generation Bluewater,," Zivan said. "We believe that adding well designed, newly built homes will add value to Bluewater's existing resale-housing stock, while adding amenities that today's active lifestyle buyers want will bring new energy to Bluewater Bay marketing and allow us to continue to be one of Okaloosa County's preferred housing choices."