The 2019 BET Awards featured a number of contemporary pop and rap stars who are dominating the charts, from Cardi B to Lil Nas X. But the show belonged to artists viewed as icons in the black community, including singer Mary J. Blige, filmmaker Tyler Perry and the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Hussle, a respected community activist in South Los Angeles who was shot to death on March 31, posthumously earned the Humanitarian Award on Sunday night. His family, including his mother, father, grandmother, children and fiancée, actress Lauren London, accepted on his behalf.

"I just want to thank you guys for all the love and support, and the marathon continues again," London said onstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

John Legend, DJ Khaled, YG and Marsha Ambrosius celebrated Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, with a performance. Hussle also won best male hip-hop artist, besting Drake, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Meek Mill and 21 Savage.

Blige, who earned the Lifetime Achievement Award, ran through her hits and featured Lil Kim and Method Man. The R&B star went from "My Life" to "No More Drama" to "Just Fine."

Blige earned a standing ovation as she walked to the stage. "Mommy, I love you and I want to thank you for your love and understanding," Blige said as her mom teared up in the audience.

The nine-time Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee went on to thank her father, saying she was happy their "relationship is healed."

Another standing ovation during the nearly four-hour show came when The Exonerated Five — Korey Wise, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Antron McCray, whose profiles were recently raised with the release of a Netflix series based on their lives — introduced a performance by R&B singer H.E.R. and rapper YBN Cordae. Directed by Ava DuVernay, "When They See Us" tells of the wrongful conviction of five black and Latino teenagers for the 1989 assault on a white female jogger in Central Park.

The audience also cheerd for media mogul Tyler Perry, who earned the Ultimate Icon Award.

"When I built my studio, I built it in a neighborhood that is one of the poorest black neighborhoods in Atlanta so that young black kids could see that a black man did that, and they could do it too," Perry said. "The studio was once a Confederate army base ... which meant that there were Confederate soldiers on that base plotting and planning on how to keep 3.9 million negroes enslaved. Now that land is owned by one negro."

Cardi B won two prizes — best female hip-hop artist and album of the year for her major-label debut, "Invasion of Privacy." Childish Gambino, who didn't attend, won the top prize — video of the year — for "This Is America." Beyoncé was named best female R&B/pop artist, and Bruno Mars won best male R&B/pop artist.